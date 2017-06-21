Personal security system helps homeowner get justice after burglary

A home security camera helped a Byhalia, Mississippi, homeowner get justice for a burglary.

Three masked men made their way into Paul Patrick's home. They searched through every inch of the home, even climbing into the attic to find valuables.

"I walked in and thought my roommate had lost his mind--just destroyed the house," Patrick said.

After seeing the damage in his home, he checked his newly installed security system. On his smartphone, Patrick watched video of the men creeping through his home.

"I opened up my phone and saw them robbing my house. Three strangers in masks," Patrick recalled.

The men stole more than $1,000 worth of valuables before recognizing the camera in the corner of the room.

"They noticed the camera--he reached up here, grabbed it, ripped the power cable out of the back," Patrick said. "When you live out here you think you are safe, you have a gate you have a camera, you have a sign warning them and regardless people find a way in."

Marshall County Sheriff's Department is investigating the theft. They've already recovered several of the stolen items and arrested two of the three suspects.

"I don't think they would be arrested right now if it weren't for the video footage, I would encourage everyone to get a Nest Cam," Patrick said.

