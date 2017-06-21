County could lend deputies to Memphis to help understaffed police force

Attorney General Jeff Sessions paid Memphis a visit one month ago to talk with city leaders about crime. Those leaders received news Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Justice plans to provide extra federal attention to fighting crime in the Bluff City.More >>
The Memphis Police Department budget hearing had some very dramatic moments Thursday.More >>
It was an exciting day for a young group of high schoolers, who toured WMC Action News 5!More >>
From barbecue, baseball, and fireworks - the Fourth of July holiday is all about celebration.More >>
The community is taking a step to stop senseless violence in the city. On Wednesday, people advocating for change rode around communities in hearses, urging residents all over Memphis to stop the killings.More >>
The Cooper-Young community is considering a move to become a designated historic district.More >>
Arkansas Department of Human Services placed the license of Ascent Child Health Services facility in West Memphis on probationaryMore >>
Even though Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.More >>
When your best friend gets married, you aren't losing a bro - you're gaining a broife (bro wife). Apparently, no one told Mitch, the best man, whose wedding photos are going viral.More >>
Here's a look at flooding and other problems in South Mississippi Wednesday as Tropical Storm Cindy moved closer to shore.More >>
One Columbus mother received the biggest surprise her family had has in more than 50 years – a baby boy.More >>
If college is supposed to be the best time of your life, then Avery Leilani's mom is living her BEST life.More >>
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards held a noon press conference to provide an update on Tropical Storm Cindy.More >>
Three people have been arrested after a Phenix City mother alleges her son was mistreated at a local daycare.More >>
After her birthday last year, Savannah told her parents that she was a lesbian.More >>
