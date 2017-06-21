Big Brothers Big Sisters visit WMC Action News 5

It was an exciting day for a young group of high schoolers, who toured WMC Action News 5!

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mid-South brought about 25 teens from the program to our studios Wednesday to learn more about the business in front of the camera and behind the scenes.

Organizers hope the visit helps guide the students in their future.

"We have what's called career pathing,” said mentor Michael Williams. “We're having a tour at WMC News 5 to expose them to career opportunities they may or may not know about."

The tour was part of Big Brothers Big Sisters "Big for a Day" series, exposing the group to different companies and career paths in Memphis.

