Cooper-Young considers becoming a historic district

The Cooper-Young community is considering a move to become a designated historic district.

Historic District status gives power to the people when it comes to the ability to vote yes or no to change.

The Cooper-Young Neighborhood Association has been advocating for residents in the area, but some feel it's time to step it up a notch and seek preservation under historic district status.

The area is known for eclectic entertainment, shops, bars, and restaurants Cooper-Young is a source of Midtown pride. In order to protect its culture and character, a group of volunteer residents is pushing for preservation status.

"My wife and I live here and we feel like it here, we feel like it's safe," Cooper-Young resident Ed Smith said.

Smith said he's not opposed to setting a few ground rules as a historic community.

"I don't think it needs to be too stringent," Smith said.

The Cooper-Young Community Association said they are working as a facilitator and have no official stance about becoming a designated district.

Smith said he's interested in exploring his community options.

"I don't think it needs to take away from progress, but you don't want to do anything that's detrimental to property value," Smith said.

