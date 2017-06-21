‘Ride of Tears’ sends powerful message against violence to community

The community is taking a step to stop senseless violence in the city.

On Wednesday, people advocating for change rode around communities in hearses, urging residents all over Memphis to stop the killings.

The “Ride of Tears” drove through the streets of Memphis and made stops in Hickory Hill, Whitehaven, Orange Mound, and South Memphis.

“We riding for that baby and all of the babies that we have lost,” Mary Trice said.

Trice is talking about 2-year-old Laylah Washington who was shot and killed in her mother's car earlier this month. At this time, the shooters have not been caught.

“Please turn yourself in, you hurt a baby, that could have been your baby,” Trice said.

As a grandmother, Trice said she's lost loved ones even this year to senseless violence. She said enough is enough.

“If we've got to ride every two weeks--every week--to get the message through to you guys that you will ride in these cars, you shall and you will,” Trice said. “We've got plenty more rides we've got to do. This is just the first ride.”

The dates of those future rides have not been announced yet. So far, the ride has gotten a positive response from the community.

