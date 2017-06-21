‘Ride of Tears’ sends powerful message against violence to community

The 2017 St. Jude Dream Home is open for tours and time is running out to reserve your ticket!More >>
The 2017 St. Jude Dream Home is open for tours and time is running out to reserve your ticket!
From barbecue, baseball, and fireworks - the Fourth of July holiday is all about celebration.
The community is taking a step to stop senseless violence in the city. On Wednesday, people advocating for change rode around communities in hearses, urging residents all over Memphis to stop the killings.
The Cooper-Young community is considering a move to become a designated historic district.
It was an exciting day for a young group of high schoolers, who toured WMC Action News 5!
Even though Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.
Here's a look at flooding and other problems in South Mississippi Wednesday as Tropical Storm Cindy moved closer to shore.
An Oklahoma man convicted of molesting a little girl now lives next door to the victim. "He's like right there, practically in my backyard and that kind of makes me nervous and not want to go home ever," said 21-year-old Danyelle Dyer. Danyelle's uncle, Harold English, recently got out of prison and moved in just over the fence.
After her birthday last year, Savannah told her parents that she was a lesbian.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards held a noon press conference to provide an update on Tropical Storm Cindy.
A 4-year-old Florida girl is one of the internet's newest stars after she stole the show at her school's pre-K graduation.
The latest coordinates on Tropical Storm Cindy.