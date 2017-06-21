Carjacking suspect ditches stolen vehicle, flees from police on - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Carjacking suspect ditches stolen vehicle, flees from police on foot

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department is chasing a carjacking suspect in the 700 block of North Hollywood Street.

The chase started at approximately 8 p.m. when officers responded to a Ford Mustang being stolen. 

Officers found the Mustang at Kimner Street and Osborn Drive. The suspect ran away on foot.

