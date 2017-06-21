U of M Men's basketball practice facility taking shape

It may not look like much now, but by early October, the University of Memphis might have one of the most impressive basketball training facilities in the country.

Steve Bauer is the president of construction for Nations Group, the company building the Tigers' newest athletics investment.

If you ask him, there is no might. This is the best in all of college basketball.

"We have toured a number of other facilities of top-flight programs, including Indiana, Missouri, UCLA," Bauer said. "There is nothing that is going to top this."

At a little over 70,000 square feet, the new practice facility is double the size of the Tigers’ current practice facility, and it's designed to meet every need of a player.

Tutoring lounge, study rooms, recreation lounge, dining areas, and even biometric scanners that keep student athletes updated on their daily schedule.

"The player checks in. These monitors will pop up his schedule," Bauer said. "If he needs to see Coach Smith, it'll say 'Coach Smith he needs to see you as soon as he gets in the facility.'"

The Tigers will also have more practice space with three full-sized basketball courts inside the facility.

They'll get improved locker, weight, and equipment rooms, along with hydrotherapy pools.

"You have the steam room and the hydrotherapy pools," Bauer said. "You'll see three cutouts in the slab. What we have is a cold plunge, a hot plunge, and an underwater treadmill."

Coaches get new digs too.

From their own locker rooms to improved offices, the building is created to be the home for all things Memphis basketball.

Bauer says the facility should be available for practice by early October.

