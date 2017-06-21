SCS superintendent on grading scandal, selling heritage schools

Superintendent Dorsey Hopson said grade changing is not a systemic issue in Shelby County schools.

The comments came after Hopson addressed county commissioners regarding the SCS budget.

An investigation is underway at Trezevant High School after a formal principal resigned and sent out a letter about grade discrepancies.

Additionally, an investigative team has been commissioned to look into the allegations.

“I don't think there is a widespread issue with transcript change,” Hopson said. “There is an issue we are finding in regards to different practices in the school as it relates to principals changing grades mainly because they're trying to give kids an opportunity to catch up work when they don't pass.”

The Tennessee Department of Education is also involved in the investigation and review.

Hopson also said he has concerns about Germantown's offer to buy the three Heritage Schools.

Germantown has made an offer to buy the elementary, middle and high schools to ease overcrowding in the growing district.

But Hopson is worried about displacing 3,000 thousand current SCS students who would have to be sent to other campuses.

“We don't want to unduly disrupt our families we don't want to create a situation where we're overly taxed trying to build school after school after school,” Hopson said.

Hopson said Shelby County Schools cannot be governed by other body's timelines, but at the end of the day, this will be a school board decision.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.