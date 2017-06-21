Visually impaired students receive special opportunity at Bass P - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Visually impaired students receive special opportunity at Bass Pro Shops

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A group of visually impaired students was given a special opportunity at Bass Pro Shops on Wednesday.

The group was able to participate in a fish feeding, receive a behind-the-scenes tour, and tried their hand at duck calls.

It was all a part of a program put on by Temple Israel Women of Reform Judaism. 

The organization has participated in the adopt-a-school program for more than 30 years. This year the organization adopted the Colonial School for the visually impaired.

