Visually impaired students receive special opportunity at Bass Pro Shops

A group of visually impaired students was given a special opportunity at Bass Pro Shops on Wednesday.

The group was able to participate in a fish feeding, receive a behind-the-scenes tour, and tried their hand at duck calls.

It was all a part of a program put on by Temple Israel Women of Reform Judaism.

The organization has participated in the adopt-a-school program for more than 30 years. This year the organization adopted the Colonial School for the visually impaired.

