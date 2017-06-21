Visually impaired students receive special opportunity at Bass Pro Shops

The remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy will impact the Mid-South at the end of the week.More >>
Fireworks and backyard-grilling become America's past-time on the most patriotic holiday of the year.More >>
Some Shelby County students are helping get pets adopted. Each week students are featured in FacebookMore >>
Superintendent Dorsey Hopson said grade changing is not a systemic issue in Shelby County schools.More >>
An argument between customers inside turned into gun violence outside of Walmart on Winchester Road.More >>
Even though Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall in Louisiana or Texas by late Wednesday or early Thursday, its impact is being felt across several states.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.More >>
Here's a look at flooding and other problems in South Mississippi Wednesday as Tropical Storm Cindy moved closer to shore.More >>
A University of Tennessee lecturer got fired after a student challenged her answer to a quiz question.More >>
An Oklahoma man convicted of molesting a little girl now lives next door to the victim. “He’s like right there, practically in my backyard and that kind of makes me nervous and not want to go home ever,” said 21-year-old Danyelle Dyer. Danyelle’s uncle, Harold English, recently got out of prison and moved in just over the fence.More >>
After her birthday last year, Savannah told her parents that she was a lesbian.More >>
One Columbus mother received the biggest surprise her family had has in more than 50 years – a baby boy.More >>
A 4-year-old Florida girl is one of the internet's newest stars after she stole the show at her school's pre-K graduation.More >>
