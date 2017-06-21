Customers on edge after shots fired in Walmart parking lot

An argument between customers inside turned into gun violence outside of Walmart on Winchester Road.

Memphis police said the people responsible for the crime are still on the run.

Bullets covered the parking lot on Tuesday night after a battle of words turned into violence.



"People's lives feel threatened with going in and out of the store like that. Yes!" said customer Pat Glasper.

According to Memphis police, a Walmart manager saw two men arguing inside the store. Then minutes later, he heard shots being fired.



The official police report reveals officers found about 20 shell casings from a 45-caliber handgun, bullet fragments in the parking lot, and a blood splatter as well.

The incident has customers reconsidering shopping at the store.



"I have to think about it,” Glasper said. “I really have to think about it!"



Police said they couldn't find a gunshot victim at the scene, but they did see several vehicles and property damage.



Walmart released this statement regarding the incident:

"We want everyone shopping or working in our stores to always feel safe and secure. We're working with local law enforcement as they investigate last night's incident and must refer all questions to Memphis police."



Even with police investigating, customers said much more should be done.



"But I think something needs to be done to secure their customers,” said customer Tashena Jones.

"More security there, yeah that would be real safer, over there," said customer Randy Stiger.

The police report claimed the entire incident unfolded on a security camera, but Memphis police said they have not received that video so far.

