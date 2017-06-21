SCS students help find forever homes for furry friends

Cola is looking for a loving family to adopt him (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)

Some Shelby County students are helping get pets adopted.

Each week students are featured in Facebook videos talking about different pets that need homes.

This week, Loren and Daila from Belle Forest Community School told people about Cola.

"Cola loves to play in the yard, chase tennis balls, and get belly rubs," they said.

The retriever-mix is super sweet and bubbly.

If you're interested in letting Cola become a part of your family, you can contact the Humane Society at 901-937-3900 and you can go meet Cola yourself at the Humane Society at 935 Farm Road in Memphis.

