Tigers charity basketball game includes Tennessee this Saturday

It's been three years since Former University of Memphis Basketball star Jeremy Hunt came up with the idea of a Tiger Alumni Game. Now, Hunt is expanding that dream to include some old rivals, like Tennessee.

Hunt is busy selling tickets for the 3rd annual charity contest. He said the popularity of seeing former Tigers go at it on the basketball court has always been a good draw, but he wants to sweeten the pot. And what better way to do that than add a heated rival to the roster?

"When I talked to Vincent Yarbro of Tennessee, I asked if he would play and ask some of his former teammates," Hunt said. "He did. Willie (Kemp) used to play with Wayne Chism in high school. He asked Wayne and he said yes. He thought it would be a good game."

The Tigers-Vols charity alumni basketball game is set for Saturday at 7 p.m. at White Station High School.

Part of the proceeds will go to National Kidney Foundation and the Mid-South Food Bank.

Text (786) 417.5587 for ticket information.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.