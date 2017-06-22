Tropical Storm Cindy real time updates, showers in the forecast, Memphis Tigers new practice facility, Germantown alderman concerns over Facebook fight?

Good Thursday morning!!

Tropical Storm Cindy is coming ashore this morning...the system is bringing high winds, large waves and flooding from East Texas to the Florida Panhandle... The track will also move right through Memphis and the Mid-South. We will have real time live updates throughout the morning on WMC Action News 5 all morning long.

A Germantown Alderman concerns over safety and a blocked Facebook profile have a lot of people talking this morning. We uncovered the reason that official says dozens of people had to be banned from his page.

College Athletics has become a battle of who can build the biggest and best facilities to attract student athletes. The University of Memphis is taking big and best to another level. We'll take you inside the Tigers new $21-million dollar basketball facility this morning.

We're talking about possible terrorism charges in Michigan, more terror arrests in Brussels and healthcare update set for today. Details on that in the Alert Center this morning.

Passing showers or storms with clouds and sun at times with highs expected in the mid 80s.

Woman killed same day she received Order of Protection against husband

New law allows investigators to dig into civil rights era crimes

77-year-old duct taped during home invasion

Germantown alderman blocks 40 people from Facebook, claims safety ...

New clothing line could boost economy, cut crime in Frayser



