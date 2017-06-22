Police officer, robbery suspect exchange gunfire at North Memphis market

There was an officer-involved shooting around midnight on Thursday, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened on Jackson Avenue near the corner of North Manassas Street at Twins World Market when an officer noticed a robbery in progress.

There were three suspects on the scene, and one of the suspects shot at the police officer, according to Memphis PD.

Police said the officer returned fire, and no one was hit.

The suspects fled the scene, and at this point, no one is in custody.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.