My Brother's Keeper event to offer hundreds of jobs to young men

There was an officer involved shooting around midnight on Thursday, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Memphis 3.0 is holding it's first of three public meetings Thursday night on their research about the city's future.More >>
My Brother's Keeper is holding a job fair event for young men of color between the ages of 16-29 with interviews for on-the-spot hiringMore >>
Tropical Storm Cindy will impact the Mid-South tonight and into tomorrow.More >>
Memphis Police Department is chasing a carjacking suspect in the 700 block of North Hollywood Street.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall in Cameron Parish in southwest Louisiana during the predawn hours of Thursday. Cindy had sustained winds of 40 mph at landfall.More >>
