My Brother's Keeper event to offer hundreds of jobs to young men

My Brother's Keeper is holding a job fair event for young men of color between the ages of 16-29 with interviews for on-the-spot hiring

The event will take place at the Cook Convention Center on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and it will offer hundreds of available jobs to prospective employees, many of whom have completed pre-training organized by partnering community based organizations.

The city of Memphis, the Memphis Grizzlies, and several other local business, including FedEx and International Paper, will attend the job fair.

The Memphis Police Department will also be in attendance to help engage and recruit young men of color to promote diverse and inclusive local law enforcement. Applicants will be able to go through a full cycle of recruitment including a physical aptitude test, 1.5 mile run, and written examination while on site for the event.

The Memphis Summit is set to inspire youth to persevere past barriers and receive the support and information needed to lead them on the pathway to success.

