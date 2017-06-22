Memphis 3.0 to hold first public meeting Thursday on city's future

Memphis 3.0 is holding it's first of three public meetings Thursday night on their research about the city's future.

Thursday's meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Stax Museum located at 926 E. McLemore

Memphis residents will get to see their plans on job growth, population growth, and other demographic data as well as voice their own opinion on changes needed in Memphis.

Memphis 3.0 is a two-year process that will produce a master plan for the city's future, according to the website. It is called by professional planners a comprehensive plan, which is a long-range plan to guide future growth and the physical development of a city.

