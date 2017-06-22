Man shot, killed in Whitehaven

There was an officer involved shooting around midnight on Thursday, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
There was an officer involved shooting around midnight on Thursday, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A man was shot and killed in Whitehaven Wednesday night.More >>
A man was shot and killed in Whitehaven Wednesday night.More >>
The 2017 St. Jude Dream Home is open for tours and time is running out to reserve your ticket!More >>
The 2017 St. Jude Dream Home is open for tours and time is running out to reserve your ticket!More >>
It's been three years since Former University of Memphis Basketball star Jeremy Hunt came up with the idea of a Tiger Alumni Game. Now, Hunt is expanding that dream to include some old rivals, like Tennessee.More >>
It's been three years since Former University of Memphis Basketball star Jeremy Hunt came up with the idea of a Tiger Alumni Game. Now, Hunt is expanding that dream to include some old rivals, like Tennessee.More >>
Memphis 3.0 is holding it's first of three public meetings Thursday night on their research about the city's future.More >>
Memphis 3.0 is holding it's first of three public meetings Thursday night on their research about the city's future.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
Torrential rain from Tropical Storm Cindy may unleash floating islands of fire ants.More >>
Torrential rain from Tropical Storm Cindy may unleash floating islands of fire ants.More >>
If college is supposed to be the best time of your life, then Avery Leilani's mom is living her BEST life.More >>
If college is supposed to be the best time of your life, then Avery Leilani's mom is living her BEST life.More >>
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causing flooding in some places.More >>
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causing flooding in some places.More >>
Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.More >>
Big blockbuster movies and kid-friendly content are coming to Netflix in July. Rogue One, E.T., Hugo and more.More >>
Two schools worked together and brought a girl’s graduation to her mother in a hospital in Vermont.More >>
Two schools worked together and brought a girl’s graduation to her mother in a hospital in Vermont.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
Some East Texas men are gaining national attention after a video of them wrangling an over 10 foot long alligator attracted millions of views.More >>
Some East Texas men are gaining national attention after a video of them wrangling an over 10 foot long alligator attracted millions of views.More >>
One Columbus mother received the biggest surprise her family had has in more than 50 years – a baby boy.More >>
One Columbus mother received the biggest surprise her family had has in more than 50 years – a baby boy.More >>
An Oklahoma man convicted of molesting a little girl now lives next door to the victim. “He’s like right there, practically in my backyard and that kind of makes me nervous and not want to go home ever,” said 21-year-old Danyelle Dyer. Danyelle’s uncle, Harold English, recently got out of prison and moved in just over the fence.More >>
An Oklahoma man convicted of molesting a little girl now lives next door to the victim. “He’s like right there, practically in my backyard and that kind of makes me nervous and not want to go home ever,” said 21-year-old Danyelle Dyer. Danyelle’s uncle, Harold English, recently got out of prison and moved in just over the fence.More >>