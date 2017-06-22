Man shot, killed in Whitehaven

A man was shot and killed in Whitehaven Wednesday night.

Memphis Police Department said the shooting happened around 9:30.

Officers at the scene found the victim on the side of the road with a gunshot wound. He was unable to tell officers what happened to him.

The man was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Officers detained one man, but no charges have been filed at this time.

