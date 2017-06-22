Annual Mid-South Youth Camp Fish Fry set for July 22

Tropical Depression Cindy will impact the Mid-South tonight and into tomorrow.More >>
Little Big Town at Live at the Garden scheduled to happen Friday has been postponed due to Tropical Storm Cindy.More >>
A man was shot and killed in Whitehaven Wednesday night.More >>
Get your appetites ready. The annual Mid-South Youth Camp Fish Fry is set for Saturday July 22More >>
There was an officer involved shooting around midnight on Thursday, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
If college is supposed to be the best time of your life, then Avery Leilani's mom is living her BEST life.More >>
Torrential rain from Tropical Storm Cindy may unleash floating islands of fire ants.More >>
Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.More >>
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causes flooding in some places.More >>
An answer is expected this week to a question that has transfixed Washington: Does President Donald Trump have secret recordings of his conversations with fired FBI Director James Comey.More >>
Tornado recovery is underway in Biloxi after a waterspout came on shore Wednesday morning.More >>
After her birthday last year, Savannah told her parents that she was a lesbian.More >>
Two schools worked together and brought a girl’s graduation to her mother in a hospital in Vermont.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
