Annual Mid-South Youth Camp Fish Fry set for July 22

Get your appetites ready.

The annual Mid-South Youth Camp Fish Fry is set for Saturday July 22.

The fish fry will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the campgrounds at 260 Youth Camp Loop, just off Highway 45 North in Henderson, Tennessee.

The event is sponsored by the MSYC Advisory Board and costs $10, but you'll be served an all-you-can-eat meal of fish, fries, hushpuppies, slaw, tomatoes, homemade dessert, and a drink.

There's also a drive-thru option for those who'd prefer to get your plate to go.

The money raised from the fish fry goes to support and improve the camp, which operates eight weeks every summer.

MSYC has been impacting the lives of young people for more than 50 years, giving campers a spiritually uplifting week of classes and devotionals along with sports, crafts, and other recreational activities.

Click here for more information about the camp.