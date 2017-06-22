Little Big Town concert postponed - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Little Big Town concert postponed

Little Big Town at Live at the Garden has been postponed due to Tropical Storm Cindy.

The show has been rescheduled from Friday to September 8.

Tickets will be honored for the rescheduled show.

