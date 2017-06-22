Boys wear skirts to school in dress code protest

Dozens of boys at a school in the United Kingdom are wearing skirts to class.

According to BBC News, the boys are protesting a dress code that forces them to wear pants all year long. The boys said it's unfair that girls are allowed to wear skirts, but they aren't allowed to wear shorts.

"We're not allowed to wear shorts, and I'm not sitting in trousers all day; it's a bit hot," one of the students said.

Administrators at the school told BBC they would be reconsidering the school's dress code.

The school released the following statement after the student's initial protest:

"We recognize that the last few days have been exceptionally hot and we are doing our utmost to enable both students and staff to remain as comfortable as possible through the following adjustments:

Ties can be removed and not worn by students and staff but please ensure that ties are bought to school each day and we will review the situation on a daily basis

Undo the top buttons of shirts

In lessons shirts can be untucked / loosened but please can shirts be tucked in when they leave the classrooms

Please allow students to remain hydrated with plenty of water

Relocate classes to cooler areas of the school wherever possible

Ensure that all windows and doors are open to allow the building to remain ventilated

Shorts are not currently part of our uniform for boys and I would not want to make any changes without consulting both students and their families.

However, with hotter weather becoming more normal, I would be happy to consider a change for the future and will talk to families and staff further about this in the coming weeks."

The students aren't the only ones dropping pants for skirts to get around a dress code. Bus drivers in France took a similar route in getting around their company's dress code.

