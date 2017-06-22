City crews prep for potential floods from Cindy

A man was shot and killed in Whitehaven Wednesday night.More >>
Memphis Police Department is looking for a man accused of assaulting his co-worker with a weedeater when he wasn’t allowed to leave work.More >>
Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dorsey Hopson and prominent leaders of local faith-based organizations announce the new "One Church One School" initiative.More >>
Get your appetites ready. The annual Mid-South Youth Camp Fish Fry is set for Saturday July 22More >>
Dozens of boys at a school in the United Kingdom are wearing skirts to class.More >>
A convicted child molester moved next door to his victim when he was released from jail, and there is no law preventing him from doing so.More >>
Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.More >>
Fentanil, carfentanil and other powerful synthetic opioids have killed thousands. Many more could die in minutes if terrorists used them as weapons.More >>
If college is supposed to be the best time of your life, then Avery Leilani's mom is living her BEST life.More >>
The storm’s effects will be felt along a long swath of the coast, as it drops heavy rainfall and causes flooding in some places.More >>
Torrential rain from Tropical Storm Cindy may unleash floating islands of fire ants.More >>
Some East Texas men are gaining national attention after a video of them wrangling an over 10 foot long alligator attracted millions of views.More >>
Two schools worked together and brought a girl’s graduation to her mother in a hospital in Vermont.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
The life of Otto Warmbier, who died earlier this week after being detained for nearly a year and a half in North Korea, will be celebrated in his hometown Thursday.More >>
