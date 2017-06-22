City crews prep for potential floods from Cindy

While Cindy has been downgraded from a tropical storm to a tropical depression, the city of Memphis is still preparing for the potential of heavy rain in the Mid-South.

Tropical Depression Cindy has already dumped large amounts of rainfall in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, and 2-4 inches of rain is expected this weekend in the Mid-South, with some areas reaching up to five inches of rain.

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the high rain chances. Severe storms aren't out of the question, but main threats would be some gusty wind and heavy downpours.

The Division of Public Works has gotten to work in preparations for the rain, clearing drains and debris in case of flash flooding.

Division of Public Works Director Robert Knecht released the following statement Thursday:

The Division of Public Works is preparing for the potential effects of heavy rains beginning Thursday after midnight. Crews are prepping for the storm by inspecting and clearing storm drains, inlets, and checking other essential areas. Crews are working to clean debris out of the storm drain and inlets to help minimize any potential for street flooding. City streets sometimes may experience standing water possible in some low lying areas for a short duration due to drainage systems being overwhelmed by the amount of rainfall. These types of temporary ponding are typically alleviated once heavier rainfall amounts end. If such areas do not drain off quickly please notify the City so that it can be investigated. The City is encouraging residents who’ve had instances of water entering their homes or accumulating on their property to take early measures to prevent or divert water by clearing storm drains near their homes because crews will not be able to take care of every drain inlet. Clearing gutters, downspouts and nearby storm drains can help reduce the chance of residential flooding. Storm equipment and personnel are on standby to respond to flooding related emergencies over the next 48 hour. Motorists should not drive through standing water, near downed trees or utility lines, or around road closure barricades. For additional information or assistance, Drain Maintenance can be reached at the following number 901-357-0100.

Cindy should be east of the Mid-South by Saturday. Until then, there are several tips that the Shelby County Office of Preparedness has to help keep you safe in case the area is flooded:

Know how to evacuate to higher ground: Know alternative routes from home and work.

Know alternative routes from home and work. Have a Portable “Go kit:” Include: bottled water, non-perishable food, flashlights, batteries, NOAA radio, tools, first-aid kit, medications, cell phone and charger, important documents, HELP / OK sign, whistle, and personal protective equipment.

Include: bottled water, non-perishable food, flashlights, batteries, NOAA radio, tools, first-aid kit, medications, cell phone and charger, important documents, HELP / OK sign, whistle, and personal protective equipment. Family Communications: Program emergency phone numbers in cell phones. Decide on two meeting places: one outside the home and one elsewhere in the community.

Program emergency phone numbers in cell phones. Decide on two meeting places: one outside the home and one elsewhere in the community. Pets: Ensure pets are ready to shelter-in-place or evacuate with you.

Just six inches of water can knock a person off their feet or cause loss of control of a vehicle. One foot of water can actually carry away a small vehicle.

