SCS superintendent, local pastors to announce new partnership

Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dorsey Hopson and prominent leaders of local faith-based organizations announce the new "One Church One School" initiative.

There will be a press conference on Thursday at 2 p.m. in front of the Board of Education building at 160 S. Hollywood St. to announce the new partnership.

The initiative urges more support from the faith-based community to help improve student achievement and strengthen neighborhoods.

