Man assaults co-worker with weedeater

Memphis Police Department is looking for a man accused of assaulting his co-worker with a weedeater when he wasn’t allowed to leave work.

According to Memphis Police Department, Don Eddings became angry with his manager at Naturally Green, Inc. on Quality Drive.

The store’s manager said Eddings became angry with him because he wanted to get off work on time, but was not allowed to leave until a malfunctioning motor was repaired.

The victim said Eddings assaulted a co-worker with a weedeater when he was told he could not leave.

Witnesses said Eddings struck him at least seven times with the weedeater.

The victim suffered cuts to his forearm, which may have been broken from the attack. He was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The suspect left the store before officers arrived and has not been found.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.