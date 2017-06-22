Hotline created to gather tips about SCS grading misconduct - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Hotline created to gather tips about SCS grading misconduct

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Trezevant High School (Source: WMC Action News 5) Trezevant High School (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Anyone with information about inappropriate conduct at Shelby County Schools can call a newly created tips hotline.

The hotline was created after Trezevant High School principal Ronnie Macklin resigned and released a 6-page letter exposing complaints about grade discrepancies, transcript manipulation, breaches in security, and pay-to-play athletes.

Shelby County Schools appointed a special investigative team to look into the allegations.

That team is being led by Edward Stanton, former United States Attorney. Stanton and his team set up the hotline to help give people a place to safely submit tips that could help in the investigation.

There are two ways to submit a tip:

The investigators working the case have been authorized to make recommendations about changes to district policy and personnel following the release of the team's findings.

Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dorsey Hopson spoke with WMC Action News 5 about the allegations against the district. He said grade changing is not a systemic issue at SCS.

