Hotline created to gather tips about SCS grading misconduct

The Trezevant High School principal resigned from his position Thursday.

Parents and community members packed a meeting at the Shelby County School Board with one question -

Parents and community members packed the room for Thursday night's meeting about Trezevant allegations, investigation

Special investigative team formed to look into Trezevant allegations

Superintendent Dorsey Hopson said grade changing is not a systemic issue in Shelby County schools.

Anyone with information about inappropriate conduct at Shelby County Schools can call a newly created tips hotline.

The hotline was created after Trezevant High School principal Ronnie Macklin resigned and released a 6-page letter exposing complaints about grade discrepancies, transcript manipulation, breaches in security, and pay-to-play athletes.

Shelby County Schools appointed a special investigative team to look into the allegations.

That team is being led by Edward Stanton, former United States Attorney. Stanton and his team set up the hotline to help give people a place to safely submit tips that could help in the investigation.

There are two ways to submit a tip:

Call 901-680-7277

Email SCSInvestigation@butlersnow.com

The investigators working the case have been authorized to make recommendations about changes to district policy and personnel following the release of the team's findings.

Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dorsey Hopson spoke with WMC Action News 5 about the allegations against the district. He said grade changing is not a systemic issue at SCS.

