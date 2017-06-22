Video shows men suspected in shooting of 13-year-old

A 13-year-old is recovering in the hospital after he was shot in the face while driving his moped.

Moped the 13-year-old drove the night he was shot. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Surveillance video shows the men police believe shot a 13-year-old.

The shooting happened after midnight Tuesday morning at the Dixie Queen on Airways Boulevard.

Memphis Police Department released video showing two men trying to rob a white van in the Dixie Queen drive-thru. The driver of the van speeds off before the criminals can take anything.

In the video a boy can be seen on a moped.

Police said that boy on the moped is the same one who was shot in the face shortly after the men failed to rob the white van.

The boy was shot and taken to the hospital. He is recovering from the shooting.

The men in the video have not been identified or arrested. If you have any idea who the men may be, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

