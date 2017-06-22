Baby turns heads with her baby doll resemblance - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Baby turns heads with her baby doll resemblance

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: Family) (Source: Family)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A family, now living in Memphis, has a daughter who looks just like a baby doll.

Jason Simon and his girlfriend Jade Dobbins said they just moved to Memphis from Atlanta. As soon as they landed in the Bluff City, they started hearing a phrase they've heard several times before.

"Your baby looks like a baby doll."

Jada is 10 months old, but she's already turning heads. She's even signed with a modeling agency.

Her dad said he eventually took to Google after repeatedly hearing that his daughter looked like a baby doll. Sure enough, he found images of a few dolls that bear a striking resemblance to Jada.

Check out some more pictures of Jada. What do you think? Can you see the resemblance?

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly