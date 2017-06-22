Baby turns heads with her baby doll resemblance

A family, now living in Memphis, has a daughter who looks just like a baby doll.

Jason Simon and his girlfriend Jade Dobbins said they just moved to Memphis from Atlanta. As soon as they landed in the Bluff City, they started hearing a phrase they've heard several times before.

"Your baby looks like a baby doll."

Jada is 10 months old, but she's already turning heads. She's even signed with a modeling agency.

Her dad said he eventually took to Google after repeatedly hearing that his daughter looked like a baby doll. Sure enough, he found images of a few dolls that bear a striking resemblance to Jada.

Check out some more pictures of Jada. What do you think? Can you see the resemblance?

