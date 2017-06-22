Father sentenced to 50 years for beating child to death

A father was sentenced to 50 years in prison for beating his 3-year-old son to death in 2015 after the boy spit his food on the couch.

Terry Patterson, 49, was convicted earlier this year for the child's beating death. A judge sentenced him Thursday to spend 50 years in prison with no possibility of parole.

A jury convicted Patterson of multiple felony counts including second-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect, aggravated child endangerment, and voluntary manslaughter.

His son, Josiah Patterson, was found unresponsive on a couch around 5:30 a.m. on September 5, 2015 at a home in the 1200 block of N. Evergreen. When the child arrived at the hospital, doctors pronounced him dead from blunt force trauma to the head.

Patterson told investigators he got angry at the child because he spit his food on the couch. He said he hit the child in the head multiple times with his fist and several times in the abdomen with a belt.

According to investigators, Patterson then left the child at the home while he went to pick ups his girlfriend and did nothing to help the child when the girlfriend told Patterson the boy needed medical attention.

The couple went to bed and then found Josiah unresponsive the next morning.

