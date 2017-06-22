Police warn parents after 10-year-old narrowly escapes abduction

Olive Branch Police Department is warning parents and children to be on high alert after a 10-year-old was almost lured into a car. Plus, it's not the first time a suspicious incident has occurred near the city's park.

OBPD posted a message on Facebook on Thursday afternoon warning parents about a couple who tried to lure children into their car in the Holiday Hills subdivision off Chickasaw Drive.

Sheila Craig said she was there when a parent's worst nightmare was narrowly avoided.

"I noticed that there was two police cars sitting down the street, and I seen some kids outside playing, and I heard a little girl come up and say, 'I almost got kidnapped,'" Craig said.

Police said a man and a woman tried to lure a 10-year-old girl into a blue four-door Chevrolet. Thankfully, the girl refused and the couple left.

Police are now telling parents to be on alert and make sure children know about stranger danger.

"It's important every day that we warn our kids, because you never know," Craig said. "A lot of these kids are walking back and forth to school. It's kinda scary knowing they're out here."

Even though school is out for the summer, officers said criminals could use other ways to lure children.

Police said they have received multiple reports of men coming to the city park targeting girls and attempting to follow them out of the park.

Parent Amanda Palmer said now is the time when it's important to look after each other and report if anything doesn't seem right.

"We all are watching out for each other, kids especially. Since I live so close to the school, I'm always kinda watching and alert to what's going on," Palmer said.

