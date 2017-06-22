Two deer fighting over food plot captured on camera

It's not all that unusual to see deer this time of the year, especially in rural West Tennessee. But what is unusual is to have a camera captured two deer dueling it out.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency wildlife officers Amy and Bubba Spencer captured the great dual between two deer on a trail camera in Hardeman County.

The wildlife officers believe the two deer were fighting over a small food plot in the area.

