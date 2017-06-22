Levitt Shell cancels Thursday, Friday concerts due to rain - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Levitt Shell canceled the concerts for Thursday and Friday night due to weather.

Levitt Shell said they hope to bring We Banjo 3 and The Steel Wheels back to the venue soon.

