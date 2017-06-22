Exclusive: Greg Davis reveals plans for new career and a 'tell all' book

It took almost all Monday, but a jury is now ready to hear testimony against former Southaven Mayor Greg Davis first thing Tuesday morning.

Former Southaven Mayor Greg Davis is scheduled to be back in court Monday morning for the start of his embezzlement trial.

A judge has ruled that there will not be a mistrial in former Southaven Mayor Greg Davis' trial.

(WMC) – Former Southaven Mayor Greg Davis' lawyers asked a judge for a mistrial during Tuesday's proceedings because of a dispute over a document provided during the discovery process. The jury was out

Track the spending trial of former Southaven Mayor Greg Davis with this timeline.

Review the prominent events of the Boston Marathon bombings and its aftermath in an interactive timeline.

Former Southaven Mayor Greg Davis was found not guilty on charges of embezzlement and defrauding the city

Former Southaven Mayor Greg Davis was found not guilty on charges of embezzlement and defrauding the city

Former Southaven Mayor Greg Davis sat down with WMC's Janice Broach in an exclusive interview since his acquittal (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)

After two trials, former Southaven Mayor Greg Davis is now assured he will not be spending time in jail for embezzlement and defrauding the city while he was in office.

Davis was accused of illegally purchasing a city-owned vehicle and embezzling money from the city. Prosecutors said Davis illegally purchased gas for his private vehicle with city pumps and then submitted a voucher to be repaid.

But, he was acquitted.

"I don't think anyone can ever know what it's like to know you could spend time behind bars," Davis said.

In an exclusive interview, Davis sat down with WMC Action News 5's Janice Broach and said now that jail is not hanging over his head he can move on with his life.

Davis now has big plans - writing a "Tell All" book.

He said he has been approached by at least two ghost writers.

"I think there are some important things to share with people that will help them in a similar situation that I've been through," Davis said.

That "Tell All" includes the trials and his take on what really happened as well as politics and being outed by the state auditor's office.

"I probably should have done it on my own," Davis said.

Davis was mayor of Southaven with a wife and three daughters when he accidentally gave a receipt to the state from a Canadian gay shop.

"They had underwear is what I bought. I think straight men wear underwear too," Davis said.

He said he was told to pay tens of thousands of dollars to the state or be outed. He didn't bite and went to trial, ending up paying $70,000 back.

Davis' wife divorced him but throughout the ordeal, his partner, Jansen Fair, stuck with him.

"There was plenty of times my partner could have turned and ran away, but he stuck with me through it," Davis said.

He said he plans to marry Fair at some later date. He also plans to go to law school.

"I am fortunate. I had a family with the means to help me out," he said.

After his experience with the legal system, Davis said he knows a lot of people need help and that is who he will represent. He said he wants to give back.

The once high-powered city mayor has been working at Home Depot for the past few years.

"They have been some of the strongest, supportive network of people," Davis said.

He said he has a message for people going through tough times.

"Don't give up. Never give up."

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.