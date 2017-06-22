11-year-old boy saves sick USPS carrier

A Mid-South 11-year-old helped save the life of a postal worker this week in Drummonds, Tennessee.

It was the quick eye and response of a child that is being credited for saving the life of the mail carrier.

Family members said the mail truck was stopped on the street for a long time.

Zachary Harris, 11, notice something was wrong and told his mother. His mother called an ambulance.

The postal carrier said she had become dehydrated and it triggered a heart condition.

The United States Postal Service said they appreciate Zachary's 'heroic' actions during that emergency.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.