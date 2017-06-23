Grizzlies wheel and deal for 2 players in 2017 NBA Draft

After entering the 2017 NBA Draft without a single pick, the Memphis Grizzlies work a deal with Orlando to grab a player early in the second round.

The player the team selected is Ivan Rabb from the University of California.



Rabb is a strong rebounder who is tough in the paint, like many players coached by Cuonzo Martin at California.

Rabb averaged more than 10 rebounds a game for the Golden Bears and has nice touch around the basket.

Many were surprised he came back to school after he was projected as a first round pick last year.

Rabb will meet the media in Memphis soon.

The Grizzlies also executed another trade on draft night. The second trade sent a future second round pick to the Houston Rockets, but it brought University of Oregon small forward Dillon Brooks to Memphis.

Brooks helped lead Oregon to the Final Four, where the team fell to the eventual national champion Tar Heels. Brooks averaged 14.5 points and 10.5 rebounds a game and was selected as the PAC 12 Player of the Year in his final season with Oregon.

