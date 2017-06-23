It's a First Alert Weather Day, Shelby County Schools hotline, Job Fair for ex-felons

Happy Friday morning!

The big story is the remains of Tropical Storm Cindy now a tropical depression moving through the Mid-South this morning. Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and there is a chance of tornadoes. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for our entire region until 12AM Saturday morning. Heaviest rain is likely during this morning's commute. We have coverage on what the city of Memphis is doing to prepare, pictures from a tornado in Holly Springs, and flooding already in our region. We have in-depth team coverage this morning with real time updates on the road, in the weather center, and in the alert center.

Live at the Garden has postponed Friday night's concert due to Tropical Depression Cindy. The Little Big Town concert has been rescheduled to Friday, September 8.

A tips hot line has been created for anyone to leave information about inappropriate conduct at Shelby County Schools.



A job fair is helping give felons a chance to get back on their feet. Perfect Harmony will host the fair from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Details this morning on WMC.



Bill Cosby says he want to educate young people about sexual assault. We'll tell you what his spokesperson said about the comedian and town halls focusing on sexual assault.



