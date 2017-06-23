14-year-old accidentally shoots self - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

14-year-old accidentally shoots self

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives) (Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A child accidentally shot himself just after midnight Friday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

The accident happened at a home located on Yellowood Road, which is near the intersection of Covington Pike and Stage Road.

Memphis Fire Department said the 14-year-old victim was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital. He is in non-critical condition.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly