Juvenile shot near Covington Pike and Stage Road

Some call it discriminatory, some say it upholds freedom. A federal court seemed to think the latter as Mississippi's controversial House Bill 1523 was upheld. However, LGBTQ advocates are not letting the issue go away quietly.More >>
A man was shot and killed in Whitehaven Wednesday night.More >>
Felons are getting a chance to land jobs, learn about getting their driver's license reinstated, and more.More >>
Anyone with information about inappropriate conduct at Shelby County Schools can call a newly created tips hotline.More >>
After entering the 2017 NBA Draft without a single pick, the Memphis Grizzlies work a deal with Orlando to grab a player early in the second round.More >>
