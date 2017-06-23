Juvenile shot near Covington Pike and Stage Road - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Juvenile shot near Covington Pike and Stage Road

(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives) (Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)

A juvenile was shot just after midnight on Friday near the intersection of Covington Pike and Stage Road.

The shooing happened at 5309 Yellowood Road 

Memphis Fire Department said the victim was taken to Le Bonheur.

There is no condition available on the victim at this time.

