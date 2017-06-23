As trolley service returns, cars should stay off City Plaza - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

As trolley service returns, cars should stay off City Plaza

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Photo Source: WMC Action News 5) (Photo Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis city officials are asking for all vehicles to stay off the Civic Plaza in anticipation of the trolley service being restored.

This means all vehicles used to parking in front of City Hall and the Cook Convention Center on North Main Street will need to find alternative parking.

The trolley service in Downtown Memphis is expected to be restored by the end of this year..

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly