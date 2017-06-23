Woman killed in Friday morning crash

A woman died Friday in a car crash on Kimball Avenue, according to Memphis Police Department.

MPD said the woman crashed around 4:50 a.m. near the intersection of Kimball Avenue and Getwell Road.

The woman's red car crashed into a pole. Officers said the woman was dead when they arrived at the crash site.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time, but the roads were wet due to the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy moving through the Mid-South.

