72-year-old woman shot during purse snatching

Two men shot a 72-year-old woman during a purse snatching in Whitehaven, according to Memphis Police Department.

Eula Ellis was shot on Charles Drive near the intersection of Elvis Presley Boulevard and East Raines Road just after 5 a.m.

Ellis was on her way to the bus stop to get to her shift at St. Francis Hospital when she was robbed and shot in the hip.

She was taken to Regional One Medical Center. Her condition has not been released.

The two suspects were in a dark-colored Jeep type vehicle, according to investigators. They have not been identified and remain at large.

