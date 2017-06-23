76-year-old woman shot during purse snatching

Two men shot a 76-year-old woman during a purse snatching in Whitehaven, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened on Charles Drive near the intersection of Elvis Presley Boulevard and East Raines Road just after 5 a.m.

The two suspects were in a dark-colored Jeep type vehicle, according to investigators. They have not been identified and remain at large.

The woman's condition has not been released.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.