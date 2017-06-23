76-year-old woman shot during purse snatching

Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall Thursday morning along the Texas and Louisiana border and quickly weakened into a tropical depression.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall Thursday morning along the Texas and Louisiana border and quickly weakened into a tropical depression.More >>
A woman died Friday in a car crash on Kimball Avenue, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A woman died Friday in a car crash on Kimball Avenue, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A child accidentally shot himself just after midnight Friday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A child accidentally shot himself just after midnight Friday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A 50-year-old man was stabbed just after 3 a.m. on Friday.More >>
A 50-year-old man was stabbed just after 3 a.m. on Friday.More >>
Memphis city officials are asking for all vehicles to stay off the Civic Plaza in anticipation of the trolley service being restored.More >>
Memphis city officials are asking for all vehicles to stay off the Civic Plaza in anticipation of the trolley service being restored.More >>
North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.More >>
North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.More >>
The girl, her so-called husband and her mother all lived in the same home.More >>
The girl, her so-called husband and her mother all lived in the same home.More >>
A teen went outside the home to see about a pit bull and may have been struck by a ricocheting bullet fired by sheriff's deputies. He later died.More >>
A teen went outside the home to see about a pit bull and may have been struck by a ricocheting bullet fired by sheriff's deputies. He later died.More >>
A new mother said TSA officers dumped her breast milk at security at Denver International Airport.More >>
A new mother said TSA officers dumped her breast milk at security at Denver International Airport.More >>
Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president.More >>
Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president.More >>
A convicted child molester moved next door to his victim when he was released from jail, and there is no law preventing him from doing so.More >>
A convicted child molester moved next door to his victim when he was released from jail, and there is no law preventing him from doing so.More >>
A non-surgical weight loss tool is now available to men and women hoping to shed more than a few pounds.More >>
A non-surgical weight loss tool is now available to men and women hoping to shed more than a few pounds.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
A house featured on HGTV's Fixer Upper has been put on the market and the price tag is turning heads.More >>
A house featured on HGTV's Fixer Upper has been put on the market and the price tag is turning heads.More >>
A man who lives south of Klondike, TX remains in critical condition in a Lubbock hospital after being bitten by a deadly Mojave rattlesnake on Sunday.More >>
A man who lives south of Klondike, TX remains in critical condition in a Lubbock hospital after being bitten by a deadly Mojave rattlesnake on Sunday.More >>