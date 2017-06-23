50-year-old man stabbed, in critical condition - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

50-year-old man stabbed, in critical condition

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A 50-year-old man was stabbed just after 3 a.m. on Friday.

The stabbing happened at 3497 Metropolitan Lane in the River City Heights Apartments off Winchester Road between Old Getwell Road and Prescott Road.

The man was transported to Regional One Medical Center in critical condition.

No one is in custody at this time.

