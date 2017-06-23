New restaurant coming to Laurelwood Shopping Center

Laurelwood Shopping Center is getting a new restaurant this summer.



Restaurant owner Sabine Bachmann of Ecco on Overton Park and Fratelli’s at Memphis Botanic Garden is opening Libro at the new Novel bookstore at Laurelwood.

The restaurant is expected to open in late summer.

The shopping center is now almost full after the recent opening of Novel and retailers J. McLaughlin and Babcock Gifts.

Laurelwood recently completed a huge renovation project and now adorns a new, sleeker look.

The retail center is in the heart of East Memphis at Grove Park and Poplar Avenue, and has been a part of the Memphis community for more than 55 years.

