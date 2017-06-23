New restaurant coming to Laurelwood Shopping Center

A 49-year-old man died after being stabbed at an apartment complex Friday morning.More >>
A 49-year-old man died after being stabbed at an apartment complex Friday morning.More >>
A father, mother, and son were all indicted in the killing of a 78-year-old Frayser man.More >>
A father, mother, and son were all indicted in the killing of a 78-year-old Frayser man.More >>
A Walgreen's was burglarized just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A Walgreen's was burglarized just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
How about a bit of positive news while you're drying out from all the rain brought on by the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy: the 5 Great Things that happened in the Mid-South this week.More >>
How about a bit of positive news while you're drying out from all the rain brought on by the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy the 5 Great Things that happened in the Mid-South this week.More >>
Aspen Dental in Memphis is joining other nearly 450 Aspen Dental practices across the country to provide a day of free dental care on June 24 for thousands of the nation's veterans.More >>
Aspen Dental in Memphis is joining other nearly 450 Aspen Dental practices across the country to provide a day of free dental care on June 24 for thousands of the nation's veterans.More >>
The girl, her so-called husband and her mother all lived in the same home.More >>
The girl, her so-called husband and her mother all lived in the same home.More >>
Police in Baxley are searching for two suspects after responding to an assault report at the Qwik Chik just after 3 p.m. on Thursday.More >>
Police in Baxley are searching for two suspects after responding to an assault report at the Qwik Chik just after 3 p.m. on Thursday.More >>
A teen went outside the home to see about a pit bull and may have been struck by a ricocheting bullet fired by sheriff's deputies. He later died.More >>
A teen went outside the home to see about a pit bull and may have been struck by a ricocheting bullet fired by sheriff's deputies. He later died.More >>
North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.More >>
North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.More >>
Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president.More >>
Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president.More >>
A house featured on HGTV's Fixer Upper has been put on the market and the price tag is turning heads.More >>
A house featured on HGTV's Fixer Upper has been put on the market and the price tag is turning heads.More >>
A man who lives south of Klondike, TX remains in critical condition in a Lubbock hospital after being bitten by a deadly Mojave rattlesnake on Sunday.More >>
A man who lives south of Klondike, TX remains in critical condition in a Lubbock hospital after being bitten by a deadly Mojave rattlesnake on Sunday.More >>
You hear the phrase 'no means no' thrown around when it comes to a woman's ability to protect herself from unwanted sexual advances, but in the state of North Carolina - no doesn't always mean no.More >>
You hear the phrase 'no means no' thrown around when it comes to a woman's ability to protect herself from unwanted sexual advances, but in the state of North Carolina - no doesn't always mean no.More >>
A new mother said TSA officers dumped her breast milk at security at Denver International Airport.More >>
A new mother said TSA officers dumped her breast milk at security at Denver International Airport.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>