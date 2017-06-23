5 Great Things: New Farmer's Market, BEE Memphis, Job Fair for young men

How about a bit of positive news while you're drying out from all the rain brought on by the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy? Here are 5 Great Things that happened in the Mid-South this week.

Every Thursday from 4 to 7:30 p.m. in June, July, and August, people all over Memphis and the Mid-South can enjoy a brand new farmer's market at Bobby Lanier Farm Park in Germantown located 2660 Cross Country Road near the intersection of Poplar Pike and Hacks Cross Road in Germantown.



It is free for anyone, and there are multiple vendors selling fresh fruits, vegetables, and meats from across the Mid-South region.

In addition to the farmer's market, every Thursday afternoon there is also a brand new summer cooking series with local chefs from around the Memphis and Mid-South area. A new chef comes to the park every Thursday to teach popular recipes for those in attendance.

Memphis Police officer Tommie Jones is facilitating the Ride Outside the Box bike safety and awareness program for students in the Memphis area this summer.

The students will spend time both in the classroom and on the trails exploring Memphis on their bikes with Officer Jones leading the way.

Students who complete the program and finish all of their classes on conflict resolution, peer pressure, gangs and gun awareness, pedestrian safety, civic obligation, and community service will be rewarded with a bike repaired by Officer Jones and donated by Walmart.

A new clothing line created in Frayser hopes to improve the community and give young people a chance to make something of themselves.

The new clothing line is called BEE Memphis, which stands for Becoming Economically Empowered.

Organizers hope to first turn BEE Memphis into a manufacturing company. Then, they want to fill jobs in the company with Frayser youth.

For now, BEE Memphis apparel will be created within the walls of Union Grove Baptist Church,

A Mid-South dancer is set to perform in front of celebrities.

Markena Hughes of Memphis won a contest by gospel singer James Fortune.

Hughes will perform the song live with Fortune at his album release concert in Jacksonville, Florida.

You can see Hughes perform locally with her dance squad Saturday from LYE Academy at the Blue Moon Event Center on Mount Moriah Road.

One by one more than 1,000 young black men made their way to the Pathways to Success Summit at the Cook Convention Center.

Each was hoping to find a new career.

According to City of Memphis, about half of the young men who attended the seminar were offered jobs on the spot or asked to return for a second interview.

According to Governing.com the unemployment rate for teenagers and young adults in Tennessee is ten percent -- double the state's overall unemployment average.

That's why this job fair focused on hiring men between the ages of 16 and 29.

