Aspen Dental to offer day of free dental care to veterans

There was an officer involved shooting around midnight on Thursday, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A father was sentenced to 50 years in prison for beating his 3-year-old son to death in 2015 after the boy spit his food on the couch.More >>
Aspen Dental in Memphis is joining other nearly 450 Aspen Dental practices across the country to provide a day of free dental care on June 24 for thousands of the nation's veterans.More >>
Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall Thursday morning along the Texas and Louisiana border and quickly weakened into a tropical depression.More >>
A woman died Friday in a car crash on Kimball Avenue, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.More >>
The girl, her so-called husband and her mother all lived in the same home.More >>
A teen went outside the home to see about a pit bull and may have been struck by a ricocheting bullet fired by sheriff's deputies. He later died.More >>
Johnny Depp wants to know the last time an actor assassinated a president.More >>
A house featured on HGTV's Fixer Upper has been put on the market and the price tag is turning heads.More >>
An airplane has made an emergency landing at the Charleston International Airport, a spokesperson confirms.More >>
Forecasters expect remnants of Tropical Depression Cindy to drench parts of Tennessee, Kentucky and West Virginia, bringing heavy rainfall, possible flash flooding and higher river and lake levels through the weekend.More >>
California's attorney general is blocking state-funded travel to Texas and three other states in response to what he considers anti-LGBT rights laws enacted this year.More >>
Police in Baxley are searching for two suspects after responding to an assault report at the Qwik Chik just after 3 p.m. on Thursday.More >>
A man who lives south of Klondike, TX remains in critical condition in a Lubbock hospital after being bitten by a deadly Mojave rattlesnake on Sunday.More >>
