Aspen Dental to offer day of free dental care to veterans

Aspen Dental in Memphis is joining other nearly 450 Aspen Dental practices across the country to provide a day of free dental care on June 24 for thousands of the nation's veterans.

Of the more than 21 million veterans across the country, fewer than 10 million are enrolled for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs health benefits, which does not include dental benefits.

The June 24 Day of Service will be Aspen Dental's fourth annual, and it is the largest single-day oral health care initiative targeted at veterans.

Local veterans have already made appointments in advance at participating Aspen Dental locations to receive the free care.

There are two Memphis-area Aspen Dental locations. One is located at 8544 US Highway 51 in Millington, and the other at 695 N. Germantown Pkwy in Cordova.

