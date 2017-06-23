Juggling 6th grader raises more than $100k for St. Jude

Hollis, a sixth grader who plays competitive soccer, describes herself as a pretty good soccer juggler.

That's an understatement

Hollis has raised more than $100,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital by simply juggling a soccer ball with her feet.

She will be honored on Friday night at St. Jude's 60th anniversary gala.

According to her website, the idea to juggle for St. Jude came when her mom suggested she use her juggling skills to raise money for a good cause.

WMC Action New 5's Brix Fowler will have the full story at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.