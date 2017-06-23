Juggling 6th grader raises more than $100k for St. Jude - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Juggling 6th grader raises more than $100k for St. Jude

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Hollis, a sixth grader who plays competitive soccer, describes herself as a pretty good soccer juggler.

That's an understatement 

Hollis has raised more than $100,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital by simply juggling a soccer ball with her feet.

She will be honored on Friday night at St. Jude's 60th anniversary gala.

According to her website, the idea to juggle for St. Jude came when her mom suggested she use her juggling skills to raise money for a good cause.

