Walgreen's near South Bellevue and East McLemore burglarized

A Walgreen's was burglarized just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20, according to Memphis Police Department.

The Walgreen's is located at the corner of South Bellevue Boulevard and East McLemore Avenue.

Police said the suspect gained entrance to the building through a rooftop air conditioning duct where he stole an undetermined amount of cash and cigarettes.

The suspect is described as a white man, 35-40 years old, with a large scar on his lower left cheek and light brown hair with a bald spot.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

