Father, mother, son indicted in murder of 78-year-old

Memphis Police responded to a home invasion where officers discovered a 78-year-old male restrained inside his home in the 3900 block of Print Avenue.

The man police say committed Memphis' first homicide of 2016 was taken to jail 10 months after the crime happened.

10 months later, man confesses to New Year's Day homicide

A father, mother, and son were all indicted in the killing of a 78-year-old Frayser man.

Shelby County District Attorney's Office announced Friday that James and Lisa Buchanan have been indicted on first-degree murder. Their son, Steve, was indicted on accessory after the fact charges.

Investigators said James, 45, and Lisa, 44, killed Paul Maher in his home shortly after Christmas 2015.

A friend found Maher tied up and duct taped inside his own home on New Year's Eve. Maher died from injuries sustained during the ordeal.

Investigators said the Buchanan's worked for Maher. They knew Maher lived alone, so they took advantage of his living situation. They stole his car, some weapons, and cash from Maher's home and left him for dead.

James, Lisa, and their 25-year-old son admitted to police that they were involved in Buchanan's death.

