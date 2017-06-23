Father, mother, son indicted in murder of 78-year-old - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Father, mother, son indicted in murder of 78-year-old

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Lisa and James Buchanan (Source: MPD) Lisa and James Buchanan (Source: MPD)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A father, mother, and son were all indicted in the killing of a 78-year-old Frayser man.

Shelby County District Attorney's Office announced Friday that James and Lisa Buchanan have been indicted on first-degree murder. Their son, Steve, was indicted on accessory after the fact charges.

Investigators said James, 45, and Lisa, 44, killed Paul Maher in his home shortly after Christmas 2015.

A friend found Maher tied up and duct taped inside his own home on New Year's Eve. Maher died from injuries sustained during the ordeal.

Investigators said the Buchanan's worked for Maher. They knew Maher lived alone, so they took advantage of his living situation. They stole his car, some weapons, and cash from Maher's home and left him for dead.

James, Lisa, and their 25-year-old son admitted to police that they were involved in Buchanan's death.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly