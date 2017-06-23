Helena-West Helena assistant police chief fired - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Helena-West Helena assistant police chief fired

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Helena-West Helena Mayor Jay Hollowell confirms the city's assistant police chief has been fired.

Mayor Hollowell said Helena-West Helena Assistant Police Chief Ronald Scott was fired at the recommendation of Police Chief Patrick Smith.

It is unclear why Scott was relieved of duty after 11 years on the force.

