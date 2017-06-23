Girl raises $127,000 for St. Jude by juggling soccer ball

The trial for one of the brothers accused of murdering Holly Bobo in 2011 will go on as scheduled for July 10.More >>
Helena-West Helena Mayor Jay Hollowell confirms the city's assistant police chief has been fired. Mayor Hollowell said Helena-West Helena Assistant Police Chief Ronald Scott was fired at the recommendation of Police Chief Patrick Smith. It is unclear why Scott was relieved of duty after 11 years on the force. Stay with WMCActionNews5.com for developments. Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.More >>
When you see 12-year-old Hollis Belger, you will rarely see her alone. She almost always has her soccer ball at her side.More >>
Two men shot a 72-year-old woman during a purse snatching in Whitehaven, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A Walgreen's was burglarized just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
Ray Tensing, 27, was charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the July 2015 shooting death of Samuel DuBose, 43.More >>
North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.More >>
The mother told police she left the baby unattended for "a couple of minutes." Police said it was 18 minutes.More >>
A friend of the resident reached out to the President of the Mississippi Rising Coalition Lea Campbell. Campbell, who founded the anti-racism organization based on the coast, said she has encountered KKK fliers more than once over the past year.More >>
A Shreveport man caught this on camera at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant on Mansfield Road.More >>
Former Governor Robert Bentley is back at work – practicing medicine that is.More >>
A new mother said TSA officers dumped her breast milk at security at Denver International Airport.More >>
California's attorney general is blocking state-funded travel to Texas and three other states in response to what he considers anti-LGBT rights laws enacted this year.More >>
You hear the phrase 'no means no' thrown around when it comes to a woman's ability to protect herself from unwanted sexual advances, but in the state of North Carolina - no doesn't always mean no.More >>
