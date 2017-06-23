Girl raises $127,000 for St. Jude by juggling soccer ball

Her friend, Kayla, is now in remission, but continues to be Belger's motivation to keep her fundraiser going. (Source: Hollis Belger)

When you see 12-year-old Hollis Belger, you will rarely see her alone. She almost always has her soccer ball at her side.

Belger plays in a competitive soccer league, but decided she wanted to do even more with her soccer skills.

"There is this awful disease and an amazing hospital and I want to do something for it," Belger said.

After speaking with her mother, Belger began juggling with her feet. She started her fundraising campaign, "Juggling for Jude," to help fight childhood cancer.

With every bounce of her soccer ball, she raises money for the Memphis landmark that is helping kids from around the world.

Belger befriended a girl named Kayla, who was battling brain cancer. She's in remission now, but her story motivates Belger to keep going to help other kids.

"I was so touched by her story and every single day when I go out to juggle now, I think about her and that is my motivation to keep going," she said.

Since Belter started juggling soccer balls four years ago, she has raised more than $125,000. Because of her hard work, St. Jude plans to honor her at a dinner for the 60th anniversary of ALSAC and St. Jude Foundation.

"I feel so amazed that it's come to this," Belger said. "I never thought as a little 9-year-old that it would come to this."

The video below shows Belger's record streak of 1,646 juggles in a row.

