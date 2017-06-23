Trial for accused Holly Bobo murderer expected to be 'relatively quick'

Three men charged in the kidnapping and killing of a Tennessee nursing student more than five years ago appeared in court for a hearing Tuesday.

As court proceedings get underway for those accused of murdering a young nursing student, her family sat through court and heard shocking new details of what happened to their daughter.

For the first time, the mother of two men accused of kidnapping and killing a West Tennessee nursing student is speaking.

Mother of Holly Bobo murder suspects says sons can't be murderers

Holly Bobo went missing in 2011. Her remains were discovered three years later. Now, one of the two brothers charged in her murder is set to go to trial. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

The trial for Zach Adams, one of the brothers accused of murdering Holly Bobo in 2011, will go on as scheduled July 10.

The nursing student, who was 20 years old when she disappeared, was raped and murdered. Bobo's remains were discovered in a remote, wooded area near Holliday in Decatur County in September 2014, three years after she went missing on April 13, 2011. Two men discovered a human skull on the ground while they were looking for ginseng.

Hardin County Judge Creed McGinley said the trial is not expected to last long.

"The entire hearing will be relatively quick," McGinley said in the courtroom Friday morning as Dylan Adams faced the judge.

It was revealed that Dylan Adams will plead the fifth during his brother's trial next month if he is called as a witness.

Zach Adams was arrested in the earlier part of 2014 and Dylan was arrested the following September.

According to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Dylan "disposed of items he knew to be of evidentiary value to the case" on the day Bobo went missing.

In addition, the court hearing Friday revealed that prosecutors gave immunity to at least five people, but it is not clear who those individuals are.

Prosecutors also revealed they found a gun they plan to introduce as evidence during the trial. At this time, it's unclear how the gun is connected to the case.

But, there's another matter at hand involving the case: jurors.

Before the July 10 start date, the 70 potential jurors will have to be whittled down to 15 for the trial.

At this time, there is no mention of a plea deal for Zach Adams.

A third man, Jason Autry, is also charged in the investigation. Shayne Austin was also facing charges before he was found hanged in a Florida hotel room in 2015.

